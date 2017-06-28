Great food at water’s edge, carnival-style fun and a front row seat for Southern California’s premier fireworks show—including exclusive viewing of pieces from a private second display—await guests at the annual Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake’s “Best View BBQ” on Tuesday, July 4.

Soak in breathtaking lake views next to Marina Resort while celebrating 241 years of American independence during Rotary’s long-running barbecue, held lakeside beginning at 4:30 p.m. on July 4. There’s music, giveaways and midway-style games for the whole family to enjoy in a secured, fenced area right next to Big Bear Lake.

2017 features an expanded barbecue menu that includes choice of hamburger, hot dog or tri-tip sandwich meals from Nottingham’s Restaurant for $27 or garlic lemon chicken or scrumptious baby back ribs from Barnstorm Restaurant for $34. For kids there’s child-sized hot dog meal for $20. Bring your own lawn chairs or spread a blanket and enjoy a great afternoon at water’s edge!

Guests enjoy reserved seating with preferred view in their own separate area for $54 which includes their choice of meal or for $100 sit on Marina Resort’s beautiful outdoor deck overlooking the lake with VIP seating that includes served meal.

After dark barbecue guests have the best seat in the house for Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake’s $70,000 show over the lake, a truly dazzling sight as each burst explodes in the air and illuminates the shimmering lake water below. Plus there’s exclusive viewing of pieces set off from a second barge Rotary BBQ guests see that others don’t, coordinated with the main show. This is Rotary’s largest fundraiser with proceeds going toward the club’s Santa visits, youth scholarships, Senior Holiday Fellowship Dinner, local charities and much more.

Rotary’s Best View BBQ is the perfect spot to enjoy the magnificent fireworks show so come and support the club’s many projects around town! Tickets are available from Big Bear Visitors Bureau at (800) 4-BIG BEAR or from Big Bear Lake Rotary Club.

Share and Enjoy