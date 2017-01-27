Everyone loves to save money and the Big Bear resorts have a few discounts out there for the 2016-17 winter season, particularly nice after all the new snow.

Of course best way to save is to buy a season pass which offers unlimited access to the slopes, from midweek passes valid at both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain to anytime passes. Park lovers can opt for Bear Mountain-only passes too while the Cali4nia Pass is valid in Big Bear and also at Mammoth and June Mountains in the Sierra Nevada range.

In the meantime there’s other ways to keep money in your pocket…

* Plan ahead! Purchase your tickets at least 72 hours in advance either online or at (844) GO2-BEAR and save 20% off the price at the window.

*Celebrate your birthday on the slopes and Big Bear resorts will give you a free lift ticket for a gift! Must be on your actual birthday; present valid ID on your special day and ski or ride both resorts for free.

*Snow Summit and Bear Mountain honor active duty military members and their families with discounts all season long. Present a current active duty military ID at the window and get 25% off lift tickets, rentals and lessons. Or purchase in advance from MWR/ITT offices; for a list of participating bases call (909) 866-5766 ext. 126.

*Costco members save big! Purchase a four-pack of tickets good seven days a week at the membership superstore and save mega money. Blackout dates apply for President’s holiday weekend but otherwise the passes are good through the rest of the season. Use all four yourself or share with friends.

*Big Game equals big deal! Spend the day on the slopes at Bear Mountain on Sunday, February 5 when Super Bowl 51 determines the pro football champion and pay just $51 for a lift ticket! Plus there’s game party in new Methods Sports Bar with lots of big screens starting at 3:30 p.m. with food and drink specials.

