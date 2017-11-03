Besides Berlin featuring the great Terri Nunn coming November 25 there are several other great upcoming shows this month at The Cave Big Bear.

SECONDHAND SERENADE on Nov. 3 sees guitarist John Vesely, arguably the first artist to rise to mainstream prominence from the internet, celebrating the 10-year anniversary and re-release of his groundbreaking album Awake. Its multi-platinum single “Fall For You” shot Secondhand Serenade to the front of the emo-pop movement and led to Vesely’s reputation as a worldclass live performer. Also appearing is Red Jumpsuit Apparatus front man Ronnie Winter. Tickets start at $20.

CINDERELLA’S TOM KEIFER on Nov. 11 sees the singer-songwriter best known as the front man of the Philadelphia based blues-rock band take The Cave stage for the first time. He’s touring in support of his solo debut effort, The Way Life Goes, a mix of heart wrenching ballads like “Don’t Know What You Got Till It’s Gone” and sax-starring rockers like “Shelter Me.”

He’s backed by a talented new band in presenting a high energy rock show that also includes classic hits of Cinderella. No wonder Rolling Stone Magazine termed him a “Gritty, bluesy, (rocker) with enough genuine swagger to draw comparisons to Mick Jagger.” High praise indeed! Southland hard rock band Drop8 opens. Tickets $35-$45.

The Chairman and The Board presents the ULTIMATE RAT PACK TRIBUTE on Nov. 18. Take a trip back in time to the days when Las Vegas icons Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop filled casino showrooms with songs like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “That’s Amore,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “New York, New York” and many more. Tickets start at $20.

TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT is best known as the longtime bassist and vocalist for legendary band The Eagles, but his career has entailed much more than just the supergroup. The former Poco star lent his talents to Toto’s “Africa,” Bob Seger’s “Fire Lake,” Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Wasted on the Way” and numerous tracks by Steely Dan. Plus he’s played internationally with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Now he makes his first Cave visit December 1 in support of his recent album, Leap of Faith, a strong mix of rock, country, Americana, R&B, even a little reggae. It’s his first album in seven years, with the last drawing solid reviews. Writing and recording between stints touring with the Eagles has kept him busy but solo Schmit puts on a great show. Tickets $45.

THE EXPENDABLES return to The Cave Dec. 2, bringing a sound that ranges from reggae and ska to surf rock. Featuring four longtime friends, Geoff Weers, Adam Patterson, Raul Bianchi and Ryan DeMars, The Expendables formed in 1997 and the band’s first three full-length independent releases sold over 40,000 units despite no physical distribution or label.

2010 saw The Expendables rocket to fame with the release of Prove It, which debuted at #158 on the Billboard Top 200, #30 on its Independent charts, and #4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers. It also reached #15 on iTunes Top 200 and #5 of iTunes Alternative Charts.

Notable hits include “Bowl for Two” and “Sacrifice,” made famous as a playable song in the video game Guitar Hero World Tour.” The Expendables have toured with 311, Pepper, Less Than Jake, Kottonmouth Kings, G Love & Special Sauce and Slightly Stoopid, and is signed to the latter’s band’s Stoopid Records label. Tickets are $28, meet and greet package with the band $65.

THE ENGLISH BEAT returns to The Cave Friday, Dec. 8. The band’s version of “Tears of a Clown” is legendary and The Beat still pounds with covers of the Staple Singers classic “I’ll Take You There.” “Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Hands Off, She’s Mine” and many more hits have made the touring band a favorite with fans by blending multiple styles, like ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk. The band’s hit “Save it For Later” was covered by both Pete Townshend and Pearl Jam.

Tickets are $25-$35. All Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.