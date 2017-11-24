The shopping season gets off to a roaring start when the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake hosts its 33rd annual Mountain Christmas Boutique arts and crafts show over Thanksgiving Weekend.
For three big days November 24-26, handmade arts, crafts and unique holiday gifts will be presented by over 40 crafters from throughout the Western United States. There’s wire-wrap gem jewelry, handmade hats and scarves, personalized Christmas ornaments, homemade jams and oils, vintage clothing and more with one-of-a-kind gifts for every budget.
Mountain Christmas Boutique is the largest holiday show in the mountains and the longest-running. Returning vendors and new favorite crafters present holiday items including wreaths, handmade Santas and treats. Many vendors were at the just-completed 47th Oktoberfest.
The whole family gets in on the fun at Mountain Christmas Boutique. There’s kids activities like free visits with Santa and ornament decorating plus great festival food and a wide selection of beers including crafts and holiday libations.
Doors open at 10 a.m. daily with shopping and fun till 5 Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, $2 seniors, 12 and under are free, and don’t miss the 2-for-1 coupon on page 9 of November 2017 Big Bear Today valid Saturday and Sunday. Local’s Day is Sunday with free admission for all Big Bear residents.
With Oktoberfest over Wyatt’s Cafe & Saloon at the Convention Center is open most Wednesdays and Fridays starting Nov. 10 with live music by Southern Spirit. Enjoy great western grub including half-pound burgers, famous wings and much more, full bar and entertainment. Wyatt’s New Year’s Eve party features the Doo Wah Riders.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is on the boulevard at Division 1-1/2 miles east of the supermarkets. Call (909) 585-3000.