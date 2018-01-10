http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/winter-trails-day/

Winter Trails Day at Big Bear Discovery Center 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free snowshoe tours, activities. Call (909) 866-3437.

Discover the beauty of the outdoors for free when Southern California Mountains Foundation and REI Rancho Cucamonga host the 7th Annual Winter Trails Day at Big Bear Discovery Center.

Burn holiday calories and explore beautiful Big Bear backcountry on snowshoes and cross-country skis from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Equipment and instruction is included followed by 45 minute tours take beginners into the woods to discover great aerobic exercise amidst winter solitude.

Guides from Bear Valley Trails Association and Sierra Club Big Bear Group lead longer hikes for experienced snowshoers who have their own gear. Discovery Center youth volunteers host a snowman building contest with prizes and there’s opporunity drawings, hot cocoa and snacks. It’s all free so sign up for an outing every half hour from 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Snow dependent, of course.

“Strap on a pair of lightweight aluminum snowshoes and you’ll quickly see why snowshoeing has become one of the fastest-growing winter sports,” said Stacy Gorin of Mountains Foundation. “If you can walk, you can snowshoe. People are using snowshoes for a variety of activities — everything from hiking into pristine wilderness and aerobic conditioning to pure recreation with family and friends. We’re using snowshoes for discovery and adventure.”

Two feet of fresh snow greeted the 1,500 participants last year, from as far away as New England and Texas. It’s not all about the snow though; there’s also indoor relaxation with hot beverages and children’s activities like Story Time and recycled nature crafts.

Winter Trails Day is celebrated nationwide at over 100 locations.