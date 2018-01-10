Snowmaking followed now by the first big winter storm of the season has Big Bear Mountain Resorts in great shape for Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Snow Summit and Bear Mountain have the most open terrain In Southern California for the holiday after Tuesday’s storm left up to six inches of snow on the slopes, more at the upper elevations of Bear Peak. Between them the Big Bear resorts will be operating up to 18 lifts for the holiday weekend accessing 30-plus trails. Plus there’s over a hundred features on the slopes at Bear Mountain, both metal and snow, with another 20-plus jibs and jumps at Snow Summit.
Open runs at Snow Summit include favorites like Summit Run, Miracle Mile and upper Log Chute plus Chair 7 favorites like 7-Down and lower Timber Ridge. Along with Chair 3 stalwarts Ego Trip and Zzyzx, the latter filled with jumps and features. Even the Family Park is operating on Chair 9 with Mainstream and Cruiser.
At Bear the 1-1/3 mile long Park Run is open from the top with jumps and jibs top-to-bottom. Favorites like Central Park and Amusement Park are filled with freestyle fun and the region’s largest beginner area is doing business with the Access Express high-speed quad servicing Easy Street and Learning Curve. Exhibition on Silver Mountain is open plus The Scene with its collection of hike-to hits.
Just in time too, for the holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest of the year and there’s lots on tap at both Big Bear resorts. Weekend holiday night sessions at Snow Summit are scheduled and the area’s popular Movies in the Meadow series continues Jan. 13 with “Despicable Me 3.” Sunday Jan. 14 sees USASA Slopestyle events #2 and #3 at Bear.