As anticipated Alterra Mountain Company, new owners of Snow Summit and Bear Mountain along with Mammoth and June Mountains plus 8 other resorts across the country and Canada, just introduced its entry into the season pass wars: the Ikon Pass.
What wasn’t expected is that Alterra would team with partner destinations it does not own or operate to create what is arguably the most powerful pass in the industry. Ikon Pass will be valid at Alterra’s 12 resorts plus 11 partners, so one pass will access a total of 23 areas–including Big Bear and Mammoth. That means skiers and snowboarders will have access to an amazing 50,000 acres of terrain, some with full anytime privileges and others limited to a set number of days varying by destination.
Details are forthcoming as to price and such but one thing is clear: Ikon is built to compete with Epic Pass from Alterra’s primary competitor, Vail Resorts. In both name (each has four letters, phonetically sounds similar, and is another word for ultimate) and substance too; Ikon, like its competitor, will take skiers and snowboarders to any region around the country they want to go and even Canada.
The list of resorts under the Ikon banner is awesome. Summit, Bear, Mammoth and June–currently comprising the Cali4nia Pass–is only the beginning with the new product good at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe. Utah possibilities include Alterra-owned Deer Valley plus partner areas Alta and Snowbird. Going to Montana or Wyoming? Ikon Pass will work at partners Big Sky and Jackson Hole, respectively.
Colorado is where Ikon is most iconic. Alterra mountains Winter Park and Steamboat are joined by partners Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain and Eldora. Heading east, the resort list includes Loon Mountain, Killington, Sunday River, Stratton, Snowshoe and more. Tremblant in Canada is on the list and there’s even CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures for those who want to ditch the lifts altogether and search for pristine powder.
How much Heaven-in-a-pass will cost is anyone’s guess, but with Epic priced starting at $899 it’s a safe bet that Ikon Pass will be around that figure. Big Bear-only options will probably continue as before but perhaps the Cali4nia Pass will be expanded to include the Tahoe areas too. Stay tuned for the next chapter in Pass Wars in which it’s skiers and snowboarders who are the real winners.