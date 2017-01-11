Discover the beauty of the outdoors for free when Southern California Mountains Foundation hosts its 6th annual Winter Trails Day on Saturday, January 14, with fresh snow slated to arrive just in time for the event.

Burn holiday calories and explore beautiful Big Bear backcountry on snowshoes during the event, held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Big Bear Discovery Center. Equipment and instruction is included followed by 45 minute tours take beginners into the woods to discover great aerobic exercise amidst snowy winter solitude.

Guides from Bear Valley Trails Association and Sierra Club lead longer hikes for experienced snowshoers who have their own gear. Discovery Center youth volunteers will host a snowman building contest with prizes and there’s opportunity drawings, hot cocoa and snacks. Admission is free for Winter Trails Day (small charge for some activities) so sign up for an outing every half hour from 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. REI cosponsors the event.

“This day is jam packed with fun winter activities for the whole family,” said Megan Oberdoester, youth and interpretive services coordinator for Mountains Foundation. “We’re happy to provide something fun to get everyone outdoors.”

Activities include bald eagle celebration, nature crafts projects from 10:30-11:15 a.m., animal tracking and story time for youngsters, photos with Smokey Bear and more. Kids can stop by the front desk for a Junior Snow Ranger booklet and complete all activities that day for a free badge. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Visit MountainsFoundation.org for information. Call (909) 382-2790.

