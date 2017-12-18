http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/a-christmas-carol-askew/

Charles Dickens may roll over in his grave when Big Bear Theatre Project finishes with his holiday classic during 7:30 p.m. shows.

A Christmas Carol… Askew is a seasonal spoof of the familiar Dickens’ story presented by Steve Cassling, Brian Adams and Ty Warren. The show is part mayhem, part Monty Python as it tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Cassling, and his visits by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

While the storyline is familiar with traditional Dickens characters, antics change from show to show so no two productions are the same. This is the fifth time the trio has presented A Christmas Carol...Askew to great acclaim, and pretty much anything goes in these productions, from ghosts who are reminiscent of Elvis to Star Wars tie-ins. The show again features a live band.

Previous panto presentations of Robin Hood and other shows have featured takeoffs on The Wizard of Oz and Treasure Island have been very popular. Cassling is armed with panto plays from his days at the Pasadena Playhouse and the shows are marked by good jokes, bad jokes, political humor, songs, guys in dresses and plenty of audience involvement.

“We always add a new love song for the Cratchitts and have a new opening,” Cassling said.

While A Christmas Carol…Askew is crazy, the performers are all multi-talented with professional credits and other productions. Tickets are $15, $10 students/seniors.

