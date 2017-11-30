http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/timothy-b-schmit-at-the-cave/

Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles in concert at The Cave Big Bear 7:30 p.m. $45-$55. Call (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

Timothy B.SchmitT is best known as the longtime bassist and vocalist for legendary band The Eagles, but his career has entailed much more than just the supergroup. The former Poco star lent his talents to Toto’s “Africa,” Bob Seger’s “Fire Lake,” Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Wasted on the Way” and numerous tracks by Steely Dan. Plus he’s played internationally with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Now he makes his first Cave visit December 1 in support of his recent album, Leap of Faith, a strong mix of rock, country, Americana, R&B, even a little reggae. It’s his first album in seven years, with the last drawing solid reviews. Writing and recording between stints touring with the Eagles has kept him busy but solo Schmit puts on a great show. Tickets start at $45.