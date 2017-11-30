Winter may be slow in arriving but make the most of it when the season when it does get here with a copy of Ski & Ride Big Bear Magazine 2017-18 edition, free online and at locations throughout Southern California and Las Vegas.
Ski & Ride Big Bear Magazine is filled with information on Southern California’s premiere mountain resorts, including what’s new for skiers and snowboarders at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, including plus happenings at the resorts throughout the season like ski and snowboard competitions, torchlight parade, apres activites and more. Discover how Terrain Based Learning has revolutionized ski and snowboard instruction and don’t miss the moving tribute to late Southern California winter pioneer Dick Kun, whose legacy continues a year after his passing.
Of course there’s more than just resort reporting in Ski & Ride Big Bear. Read about family inner tubing at two worldclass areas, Big Bear Snow Play and Alpine Slide, where Magic Carpet uphill lifts, aggressive snowmaking and grooming, night sessions and comfortable base lodges await guests. Both are already open for tubing and snow is piling up despite the weather thanks to resort-quality snowmaking.
Discover winter in Big Bear backcountry on your own or join weekend guided snowshoe treks from Big Bear Discovery Center. See how animals adapt to snow and cold temperatures at Big Bear Alpine Zoo, one of only two alpine parks in the country. And plan the next trip to the mountains with Ski & Ride Big Bear Magazine’s complete event calendar. From headline concerts at The Cave Big Bear to money-saving coupons at restaurants and equipment rentals, Ski & Ride Big Bear is must-reading for anyone planning a trip to Southern California’s favorite four-season resort. Especially with “Steals and Deals” story featuring all the ways to save money on lift tickets!
Pick up Ski & Ride Big Bear Magazine FREE at fine ski and snowboard shops, sporting goods, coffeehouses, restaurants, surf and bike shops and other locations throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties, Inland Empire and Las Vegas. And if you can’t pick it up then CLICK it up with free PDF download at bigbeartodaymag.com. For questions call Big Bear Today Magazine at (909) 585-5533.