http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/spirits-of-the-west-brewsfest/

Spirits of the West Brewsfest 1-7 p.m. at Convention Center at Big Bear Lake with Temecula Gunfighters, beer, wine and spirits tastings, live band, free admission. Call (909) 585-3000. Click here for full story!

Toast the hardworking American cowboy with a day of family western fun at the 5th annual Spirits of the West Brewsfest!

Held under towering pine trees at the Convention Center, the event offers free Western fun for the whole family with live action shooters, arts and crafts vendors, music all day and country dancing at night. Those 21 and over can sample more than 40 different beers and another 20-plus spirits, including whiskey, tequila and bourbon. There’s everything from flavored organic beers to IPAs at what has become the mountain’s largest sampling event.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with free admission and a full slate of activities to mark Big Bear’s western heritage that dates back to the late 1800’s, which included cattle drives up to the mountains from the deserts of Palm Springs, Morongo and Yucca basins. Temecula Action Gunfighters perform live western shootouts with heroes and villains four times during the day.

Live entertainment includes Shadow Mountain Band on the main stage, which specializes in harmonies with lively acoustic backup. Traditional mountain music and bluegrass along with eclectic originals and reworked contemporary tunes comprise what some call “Desert Grass.”

Little visitors enjoy carnival games, bounce house, face painting and western arts and crafts like horseshoe painting. Arts and crafts and collectible vendors are on hand to sell their wares. Wyatt’s Cafe & Saloon is open with the mountain’s best ranch-style grub. Try the several inch high Smokin’ Gun burger or slow roasted pulled pork platter!

Sampling tickets are a dollar each for beers and $3 for spirits. There’s a selection of sodas for the under 21 crowd. Sampling continues till 6 p.m.