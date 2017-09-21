http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/hot-dawgz-and-hand-rails/

Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails summer snowboard party 2017 with film premieres, concerts at Bear Mountain. Call (909) 866-5766 or www.bearmountain.com.

The forecast calls for 100% chance of snow at Bear Mountain on September 23 when the resort holds the annual Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails summer snowboard contest and music festival.

First big event of winter is in summer. Part music festival, part pre-winter party, HDHR is sure to get skiers and snowboarders psyched for the upcoming season with tons of snow and sounds. Expanded vendor village and exclusive film screenings plus the industry’s top riders competing in a one-of-a-kind rail jam make for what has been called “the largest winter kickoff party known to man.”

The specially-designed course built by Bear’s renowned park staff features air, rails and obstacles in The Scene, challenging some of the top snowboarders in the world. First heat runs from 1-2 p.m. before the final heat begins at 3 as 50 top invited snowboarders show their stuff, competing for a huge $20,000 purse. Enjoy the party on the famous 13,000 sq. ft. deck at the Rail View BBQ and Aloha Chill and Grill.

Making it all possible is over 150 tons of summer snow made by Union Ice Co., which feeds 300 lb. blocks of ice into chipping machines that turn it into beautiful snow, with nothing added—100% the real deal. Usually the company makes snow for Hollywood film and commercial makers as special effects, but it has also provided white stuff for the X Games. Snow is competition-quality and groomed to perfection.

Experience music above it all with entertainment lineup sure to stoke skiers and snowboarders. Like Tomorrows Bad Seeds at noon plus Andrew W.K. at 2 p.m., DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) at 3:30 followed by Method Man & Redman.

Tickets for HDHR are $25, ages 5-12 $15, four and under free. Upper lot parking is $15 per vehicle or there’s free parking and shuttle service at designated satellite lots. Gates open at 10 a.m.