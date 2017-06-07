http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/paddle-big-bear/

Paddle Big Bear at Veterans Park at 7:30 a.m. with live with WPA-sanctioned races, expo, free spectating and beach part. (909) 866-5796 or paddlebigbear.com.

There’s a new name but it’s the same great event when Paddle Big Bear returns to the lake June 10 with races, demos, vendors and terrific beach party.



Canoes, kayaks and Stand Up Paddleboards (SUP) are welcome at the WPA-sanctioned event, held at Veterans Park (next to Community Church) with events starting at 7:30 a.m. Paddle Big Bear is in its 10th year on the lake and is a continuation of Paddlefest.

Races include sprints and relay races plus 5K and 10K immediately in front of the venue on a multiple turn course, offering excellent views for spectating. The 20K race goes counterclockwise around the lake. Fastest man and woman on SUP, kayak or OC-1 in the 20K split a cool $1,000 purse and there’s great prizes for other categories.

The free kids fun paddle for ages 12 and under is at 10:30 a.m.. and there’s fun paddling activities like SUP yoga and clinics. Vendors include Bear Mountain Solar Energy, Stand Up Paddleboards from Hobie, Absolute Outdoor, Aztek Paddles, Keen Footwear, Desolation Outdoors, Smith Optics, Clif Bar, North Shore Marinas, Big Bear Mountain Resorts, Danuu Covers, Adventure Pockets, USCG AUX Paddlecraft and Nunn.

Race fees range from $15-$50 depending on distance and include lake permit, limited edition tech tee and swag-stuffed goodie bag. Add $20 for on-site registration. Spectating is free and the beach party from noon-3 p.m. features awards, food, craft beer, music and games.