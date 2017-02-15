Take four lessons, get a free Cali4nia pass good at both Big Bear resorts plus sister resorts Mammoth and June Mountains for the rest of the season. One of the best deals on the slopes this season!

Buy any combination of qualifying lessons at Snow Summit, Bear Mountain, Mammoth and June that adds up to four points, then hit the slopes at all four resorts anytime for the rest of the season with a free 2016-17 Cali4nia Pass.

Earn one point for each four-hour lesson at Snow Summit or Bear or for a full-day group lesson at Mammoth or June. Receive 1/2 point for each two hour lesson at the resorts.

Once you’ve earned four points bring the scorecards provided by instructors to the season pass office and you’ll be able to pick up your Cali4nia Pass the next day. Mammoth has already announced that it will be open through July 4th holiday and perhaps even longer so you’ll get a lot out of winter with the free Cali4nia Pass.

Call (844) GO2BEAR.

Share and Enjoy