http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/spartan-races-socal/

Spartan Races SoCal Beast & Sprint Series sees elite athletes competing at Snow Summit, base area activities. Spectating $20. Call (800) 4 BIG BEAR or www.bigbear.com.

Thousands of elite athletes will converge on Snow Summit for two days of intense competition during the Spartan Races SoCal on October 28-29, a prelude to the next week’s world championships.

Two challenging courses are designed to test the best trained athletes, with waves of 250 entrants heading out every 15 minutes for plenty of action. On Saturday it’s the Spartan Beast, the most difficult race with 12-14 miles of distance and more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles to overcome. The obstacles are noteworthy in themselves—massive ladders, wall climbs, mud and more. Racers have to climb hills and mountains, under barbed wire, even cross fire.

On Sunday it’s the Spartan Sprint, designed for first timers to seasoned veterans. The 3-5 mile course still packs over 20 obstacles. Both days see Spartan kids races with half-mile, one and two mile courses and scaled down obstacles. Along with their own mini festival area filled with games and children’s challenges.

At the base area there’s finish festival with lifestyle exhibits, vendors, music, food and more. Spectating is $20 online or $25 onsite and includes $5 in Spartan bucks redeemable at the merchandise tent, entry to the rocking festival area, and access to some of the obstacles on course, including the epic Gladiator pit and finish line.

Test your own physical conditioning at the event with fitness challenges like pull-up, slosh pipe, Kaiser and traverse wall. At the post race party there’s music, food and beer.

Spartan Races return next year on May 19-20. Call (800) 4 BIG BEAR.