Heavyweight tributes to The Police, Van Halen, The Who, Eric Clapton and more plus Tomorrows Bad Seeds and The Mother Hips in concert get 2017 off to a rocking start at The Cave Big Bear.

Saturdays and most Fridays in January see top shelf entertainment at Big Bear’s intimate concert venue where every seat is front and center and the dance floor is inches from the stage. State-of-the-art lighting and sound system enhance the concert experience as do special effects like lasers, fog machines, even “snow” periodically falling. Plus The Cave has full cocktail service including craft beers from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows at 7:30.

THE POLICE EXPERIENCE on Jan. 7 is exactly what the name implies: the opportunity to sample one of 1980’s legendary bands. Performing both nationally and around the world, the group captures the high-energy sound of the original in its heyday, even drawing praise from original drummer Stewart Copeland, who said of The Police Experience “…every nuance, all the drum parts, and the singer has Sting down to a tee.” In fact when he first heard the band Copeland jumped onstage and joined in!

Other admirers include Taylor Hawkins, drummer of The Foo Fighters, who still does occasional shows with The Police Experience. Regular drummer Mike Nieland captures Copeland’s complicated beats perfectly and has been featured in the international drum press, even interviewing Copeland for Guitar Center’s “GC Backstage” viral video series.

Travel back three decades during a nonstop hit Police song list that includes “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” and so many more. Fresh off a New Year’s gig in Las Vegas, The Police Experience was an early performer at The Cave when it opened three-plus years ago and put on an awesome show well worth the $15 price.

ATOMIC PUNKS return to The Cave to present the awesome tribute to early Van Halen on Friday, Jan. 13. Voted “Best Tribute Band” by “Rock City News” in Los Angeles three years in a row and few would argue; the band has provided guitarists for David Lee Roth’s past tours and Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has performed with the band as well.

Current guitarist Lance Turner is a top area session player who has also toured and recorded with Giant recording artist P.O.I. and Drive Thru records artist Cousin Oliver. He recreates Eddie Van Halen’s classic guitar sound riff for riff with solos packed with the master’s energy and technique. Joe Lester and Scott Patterson on bass and drums respectively create a tight rhythm section and Brian Geller on vocals captures Roth’s epic voice on songs like “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Panama” and “You Really Got Me.” Tickets start at $15.

TOMORROW’S BAD SEEDS bring reggae rock to The Cave one night later on Jan. 14. TBS has enjoyed a meteoric start to its career since its debut album “Early Prayers” in June 2007 hit the airwaves. The band was part of the Warped Tour 2010 and performed “Only for You” on national television with Craig Ferguson in 2011. The single “Nice & Slow” charted #1 on CDbaby Reggae charts.

The single from the third TBS album “One Way” made the Billboard Indicator Charts and the band is touring in support of a new single “Throwback.” Tickets are just $13 or $20 for mezzanine seating.

THE MOTHER HIPS take The Cave stage Friday, Jan. 20. The San Francisco-based rock band lays claim to its own rock subgenre “California Soul” with a sound so unique that Sierra Nevada Brewery crafted a beer “Hips Helles” based on the band’s music. For 20 years the band has been recording and some of its best work has come in the later years, like 2013’s Behind Beyond, their eighth studio album.

“I Went in Hard” is a digital single from an upcoming album, about the paragliding accident that badly injured Mother Hips founding member Tim Bluhm. The hard-driving song is filled with rich harmonies and infectious hip-shake, a collaboration between Bluhm and Greg Loiacono, sure to add to the mountain of critical claim the band has received from Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Tickets start at $15.

Tributes to GREEN DAY and BLINK 182 make it a night of 1990’s punk you don’t want to miss on Jan. 21. Green Today and Blink 180-True present amazing recreations of the original artists with songs like “Basket Case,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Adams Song,” “All the Small Things” and more. Tickets start at $13.

THE WHO GENERATION presents the ultimate tribute to the British classic rock band on Jan. 27. Stephen Shareaux starred as singer Roger Daltrey in the musical production Quad based on The Who’s classic rock operate “Quadrophenia” and two of the band’s members have performed with Daltrey himself.

Featured on AXS-TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” series, The Who Generation has played at the House of Blues in Anaheim and Las Vegas, casinos and festivals throughout the west. Tickets start at only $15.

Journeyman—THE ERIC CLAPTON TRIBUTE is on Jan. 28. Shaun Hague was named “Best Young Blues Guitarist” by the House of Blues at age 17 and by 21 he was playing guitar for Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has seen him share the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, perform on Jay Leno and sit in with John Fogerty, but his tribute to Clapton is what has been making waves.

He’s joined by a solid band presenting all aspects of Clapton’s career from Bluesbreakers to From the Cradle. Tickets start at $15.

The Cave Big Bear; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

