What began out of tragedy and evolved over two decades into the Southland’s premier ski race returns to Snow Summit on March 10.
Victor Alvarez Memorial Ski Race attracts top competitors from around the state, partly because of the $2,000 cash purse but also to pay respects to Alvarez, who was well known in the California ski industry after working at Summit and Bear Mountain as well as Mammoth. First place takes home $400, with payouts to 16th place for men, 8th for women.
Top skiers put on a great show on the Widowmaker race course as they compete in head-to-head giant slalom racing down a pro-style course (no pro bump). Each racer gets two timed runs. The “Village Championship” format begins with morning qualifying runs as the men’s field is trimmed to 32, ladies 16, followed by afternoon elimination races as winners advance to the next heat and losers go ski.
It’s a great show that’s free to watch from the base area. People still talk about watching Olympian and World Championship bronze medalist John Teller from Mammoth Lakes take first several years ago as he charged past Tahoe’s and Big Bear’s best with a dazzling display through the gates at the Jim Bollingmo Finish Arena. See it all from the base area, where there’s also a terrific silent auction in SoCal Marketplace from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Just as important, the race in its 22nd year has grown into an important fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race Team. Development and race team members along with masters and adventurous skiers from the public compete in a fun, family-friendly fundraiser.
The $80 entry fee ($50 ages 15 and under) includes lift ticket–worth the price of admission in itself—plus T-shirt, goodie bag and race fees. Season pass holders save $10. Register from 8-9:30 a.m. in the race room in Tyndall House above ski patrol before qualifying races start at 10.
The terrific silent auction is worth checking out even if you don’t race. There’s always a great selection of items to bid on including ski and snowboard gear, destination getaways, gift baskets, sports tickets and memorabilia and much more. The auction is open to the non-racing public as well so come on up and get some great deals.
Alvarez’s passion was skiing so the event is a fitting way to pay homage to the late instructor who died in 1997. He was just skiing a flat section carrying gear to set up for the next day’s Pro Ski Tour event when he somehow slid off the side and sustained severe head trauma.
A helicopter landed at Snow Summit to take Victor on his final ride, to Loma Linda hospital where he was pronounced dead. A few weeks after he passed, family and friends got together for the first ski race, which became an annual tradition though tough snow conditions have led to some postponements.
Call (909) 378-0525 or (909) 866-5766.