http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/victor-alvarez-memorial-ski-race/

22nd Annual Victor Alvarez Memorial Race at Snow Summit with pro-style racing, silent auction open to the public. Registration 8-9:30 a.m., racing at 10. $80 includes lift ticket, T-shirt, goodie bag. (909) 378-0525.

What began out of tragedy and evolved over two decades into the Southland’s premier ski race returns to Snow Summit on March 10.

Victor Alvarez Memorial Ski Race attracts top competitors from around the state, partly because of the $2,000 cash purse but also to pay respects to Alvarez, who was well known in the California ski industry after working at Summit and Bear Mountain as well as Mammoth. First place takes home $400, with payouts to 16th place for men, 8th for women.

Top skiers put on a great show on the Widowmaker race course as they compete in head-to-head giant slalom racing down a pro-style course (no pro bump). Each racer gets two timed runs. The “Village Championship” format begins with morning qualifying runs as the men’s field is trimmed to 32, ladies 16, followed by afternoon elimination races as winners advance to the next heat and losers go ski.

There’s also a terrific silent auction in SoCal Marketplace from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Just as important, the race in its 22nd year has grown into an important fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race Team. Development and race team members along with masters and adventurous skiers from the public compete in a fun, family-friendly fundraiser.

The $80 entry fee ($50 ages 15 and under) includes lift ticket–worth the price of admission in itself—plus T-shirt, goodie bag and race fees. Season pass holders save $10. Register from 8-9:30 a.m. in the race room in Tyndall House above ski patrol before qualifying races start at 10.