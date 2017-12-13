Youngsters can tell Santa what they want for Christmas when jolly St. Nick makes the rounds during several appearances in Big Bear before his big night out.

Every Saturday and Sunday through December 23, Santa and Mrs. Claus are in their little house at the corner of the Village “L”, complete with mood-setting fireplace, for photos and Christmas wishes from the little ones from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The bright lights of the season make for festive outings and the 60-plus unique stores in the newly-remodeled Village, decked out for the holidays with decorations and caroling groups, create a unique shopping experience so different from malls, outlets and the internet. Be sure to see the towering decorated tree on the corner of Pine Knot and Village Drives next to Santa’s House and don’t miss the chance to warm by gas fire pits in front of Amangela’s and Copper Q.

The brilliant holiday lights strung everywhere are so impressive especially when there’s snow. Don’t miss seven carved bears and other woodland critters in a variety of poses scattered throughout the Village perfect for photo ops, with some large enough to sit on.

The American Legion’s annual Santa visit is Dec. 9 at the Convention Center. Children ages 2-12 are invited for free hot dogs and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and each child goes home with a special gift. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with Santa arriving at 11. Convention Center is on the corner of Division and Big Bear Blvd. (909) 585-3000.

Also see Santa at Big Bear Snow Play on Dec. 16 and at Alpine Slide one day later on Dec. 17.