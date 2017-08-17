Relive the days of yesteryear, when gleaming wood boats dotted the lake, when the 34th annual Antique Classic Wooden Boat Show 2017 returns to Pine Knot Marina on Saturday, August 19.
Vintage vessels from makers like Criss-Craft and Hacker highlight the show, presented by the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s Southern California Chapter. Typically there’s 40 or more shiny wood boats on display. Like a 1940, 27-foot vessel that once cruised Big Bear Lake waters. Favorites include Noel Blanc’s beautiful “Bugs Bunny” first owned by his father Mel, the voice of all the famous Warner Bros. characters. Another classic is “Step in Again 1” and the owners of both these boats will be on hand to tell their incredible stories.
Wooend boats are not the only classics on display at the show. Big Bear Antique Car Club has several vintage automobiles on hand for viewing and the Inland Nautical Society will have several models on display. Admission is free with the big show Saturday, but many boats arrive Friday and are available for viewing.
Pine Knot Marina is at 400 Pine Knot Ave. Call (909) 844-5337.