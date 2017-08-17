http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/antique-wooden-boat-show/

Antique Wooden Boat Show at Pine Knot Marina 9 a.m.-3 p.m. has classic boats, cars, free admission.Call (909) 844-5337.

Relive the days of yesteryear, when gleaming wood boats dotted the lake, when the 34th annual Antique Classic Wooden Boat Show returns to Pine Knot Landing Saturday, August 19.

Vintage vessels from makers like Criss-Craft and Hacker highlight the show, presented by the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s Southern California Chapter. Typically there’s 40 or more 40 shiny wood boats on display. Like a 1940, 27-foot vessel that once cruised Big Bear Lake waters. Favorites include Noel Blanc’s beautiful “Bugs Bunny.”

Wood boats are not the only classics on display at the show. Big Bear Antique Car Club has several vintage automobiles on hand for viewing and the Inland Nautical Society will have several models on display. Admission is free with the big show Saturday, but many boats arrive Friday and some don’t pull out till Sunday.

Pine Knot Landing is at 400 Pine Knot Ave. Call (909) 844-5337.