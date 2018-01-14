http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/wynonna-judd-at-the-cave/

Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise in concert at The Cave 7:30 p.m. $60-$75. Call (909) 878-0204.

One of country music’s biggest stars returns to The Cave Big Bear one night only when Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise take the stage Friday, January 19.

Wynonna’s had more than 20 songs chart in her illustrious solo career that started in 1991 including #1 hits “She is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light,” “No One Else on Earth,” “Only Love” and “To Be Loved By You.” More than 20 of her songs have shot to the top of the charts and in her remarkable 34-year career she’s sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

She’s a multiple Grammy Award nominee and winner and has pursued a variety of interests including television and film, even appearing on shows like “Dancing With The Stars” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” along with “Touched By an Angel” and children’s programs including “The Magic School Bus” and “Blue’s Clues.” Also look for Wynonna to do a special tribute in concert to the late Tom Petty.

No wonder Rolling Stone Magazine once called her “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline.” As a published novelist Wynonna is also a New York Times bestselling author.

Her most recent album “Wynonna and the Big Noise,” was released in February 2016 to critical acclaim. She called the album an anthem and celebration of her husband and longtime drummer Cactus Moser’s recovery from a motorcycle crash. The album reached the Top 10 on Americana Airplay chart, #2 on the Roots Music Report (country) chart.

No doubt she’ll do material from The Judds too when she teamed with mother Naomi and the pair charted 26 singles including an astounding 14 number ones. The Judds have had an on-again, off-again run for over two decades that included reality TV show and many tours and concerts. Most recently mother and daughter teamed for last fall’s star-studded Kenny Rogers farewell concert.

Wynonna’s 2018 tour takes her and the band around the country including Las Vegas the following night. The tour continues on at venues in many other stages including Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Texas, but nowhere will she be so close as at The Cave where guests are feet away.