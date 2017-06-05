Terrific tributes to Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Grammy-winner Poncho Sanchez, reggae with members of the late Bob Marley’s original band and XEB with founding members from Third Eye Blind.

It’s a full June slate at The Cave Big Bear, where every seat is front and center for weekend shows that star top tier talent. And peeking ahead the first weekend in July might be the venue’s biggest yet since opening in 2013, with a schedule that includes “King of the Surf Guitar” Dick Dale followed by Sublime tribute and capped off by rock legend Ted Nugent on July 3.

State-of-the-art sound and lighting plus special effects like lasers, fog and even “snow” make for an awesome concert experience at The Cave. Most shows have quality opening acts with all seats front section quality. Plus there’s great food and full cocktail service including Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. craft beers.

THE WAILERS on June 2 feature original members from Bob Marley’s band, which really brought reggae to music mainstream, plus a next generation of performers too. Famed bassist and Wailers founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, recipient of the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award from Bass Player Magazine, is joined by his son on drums in a tight band making reggae history. Tickets start at $28.

PONCHO SANCHEZ is one night later on June 3. A Grammy winner for Best Latin Jazz Album (Picante), Sanchez and his ensemble stir up a fiery mix of straight ahead jazz, gritty soul music and infectious melodies and rhythms.

Influences by conga drummer and composer Chano Pozo and famed trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie left their marks on his Latin jazz music. Tickets start at $25.

FLEETWOOD MAC music comes to life Friday, June 9 with an awesome tribute presented by RUMOURS. The group was one of the first to take The Cave stage when it opened four years ago, presenting the legendary band’s music in its glory years of 1975-1987. The show spares no detail in capturing the essence of Fleetwood Mac, from period accurate equipment and costumes to precise characterizations and musical performances.

One of AXS-TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” Los Angeles-based Rumours features talented musicians like Jesika Miller who captures the voice of Stevie Nicks spot-on, and guitarist Taylor Locke. Songs like “Don’t Stop,” “Rihannon,” “You Make Loving Fun” and so many more have taken audiences at The Roxy and The Hangar at Orange County Fair among others back to their youth. Tickets start at only $15.

XEB (ex-original members of Third Eye Blind) headline next night on June 10. Kevin Cadogan, Tony Fredianelli and Arion Salazar all helped Third Eye Blind (3eb) rocket to fame in the 1990’s with hits “How’s It Going To Be,” “Graduate” and “Losing A Whole Year” among others.

Cadogan in particular wrote 10 of the 14 songs on 3eb’s self-titled debut album which went platinum, six times over. He’s been tabbed as a Master Innovator by Guitar Player Magazine. Fredianelli composed the music to many 3eb hits including “Blinded,” “Non-Dairy Creamer” and 2009’s “Bonfire” from the #1 selling album Ursa Major.

Salazar meanwhile is a Grammy-nominated bassist who co-wrote still more hits including “Never Let You Go.” He’s also known for his signature use of double effected bass tracking and vintage keyboards. Tickets start at $18.

MICK ADAMS & THE STONES present an awesome ROLLING STONES tribute on June 17. Named one of the top ten tribute bands in the world by Backstage 360 Magazine, the seven-piece band presents an authentic recreation of a live Stones concert. Endorsed by former Atlantic Records president Jerry Greenberg, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Cuban!

The show features multiple costume changes, full choreography, and a media show to boot. The energy is sky-high with the sights, sounds, energy and attitude that makes a Rolling Stones concert such an experience, with zero backing tracks. The performers even look like the real thing! Stun Grenade opens and tickets start at $15.

LYVYN SKYNYRD on June 24 returns with its amazing tribute to the world’s greatest Southern band. Party to the music of the great Lynyrd Skynyrd with this quintessential tribute band as it recreates Ronnie Van Zant’s sound and powerful vocals and the dual lead guitar riffs that made the Southern rock band famous.

From hits like “Simple Man,” “Gimme 3 Steps” and “Sweet Home Alabama” to “Tuesday’s Gone” and deeper cuts like “The Needle and the Spoon” and “Poison Whiskey,” the band captures the spirit of Skynyrd. Tickets start at $15.

RIKI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE on June 30 pays tribute to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix by his cousin. Tickets $15-$25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows at 7:30. The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

